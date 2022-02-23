BJP's free ration scheme only a lollipop, will stop after Mar 10: Bhagel

-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said the ration that is given free of cost by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is "only a lollipop" and it will be given only till March 10, after which it will stop.
Assembly polls in the state are being held in seven phases and results will be declared on March 10.
Addressing an election meeting here, Baghel, a Congress leader, said, "The ration which is given free of cost by the BJP government is only a lollipop and it will be given only till March 10, after which the BJP government will stop it."
Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Almost half the election has passed, and now the prime minister says that you have eaten our salt and you have to show your loyalty. All governments do something or the other for their people. They (BJP) say that one has to show its loyalty."
Of the seven phases, three have been completed and the fourth is on Wednesday.
Bhagel also claimed that the Congress is the only party that does not discriminate.
