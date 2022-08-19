Jaishankar meets envoys of Latin America, Caribbean countries in Delhi

External Affairs Minister on Friday met envoys of Latin America and the Caribbean countries, with a focus on boosting overall .

The meeting came ahead of Jaishankar's visit to South America.

"Pleasure to host Ambassadors in New Delhi from the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean countries- Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Suriname and Uruguay," Jaishankar tweeted.

"So much potential for growing our cooperation. Encourage their efforts to realizing it fully. Thanked them for their perspectives and insights as I head to the region tonight," he added.

India's ties with the African continent are on an upswing in the last few years.

Last month, Jaishankar said India has extended concessional loans of over USD 12.3 billion to Africa and completed 197 projects so far.

India's bilateral trade with Africa has reached USD 89.5 billion in 2021-22 compared to USD 56 billion the previous year.

