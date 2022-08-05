China cannot isolate Taiwan, stop US officials from visiting: Pelosi

US House Speaker said Friday that will not isolate by preventing US officials from travelling there.

She made the remarks in Tokyo, the final leg of an Asia tour highlighted by a visit to that infuriated .

Pelosi, the first House speaker to visit in 25 years, said Wednesday in Taipei that the US commitment to democracy in the self-governing island and elsewhere remains ironclad.

Pelosi and five other members of Congress arrived in Tokyo late Thursday after visiting Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea.

China, which claims Taiwan and has threatened to annex it by force if necessary, called her visit to the island a provocation and on Thursday began military drills, including missile firing, in six zones surrounding Taiwan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)