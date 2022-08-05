Nuclear talks with Iran resume in Vienna after a five-month hiatus

-
-
A new round of talks on the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers has began in Vienna after a 150-day hiatus, according to Iran's official news agency.
The Iranian negotiating team, headed by Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, held a meeting with the Russian delegation led by Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organisations in Vienna and chief negotiator to the Vienna talks, Xinhua news agency reported, citing IRNA.
"The two sides had a frank, pragmatic and constructive exchange of views on ways and means of overcoming the last outstanding issues," Ulyanov tweeted after the meeting.
Bagheri Kani also met with Enrique Mora, the European Union chief coordinator for the Iran nuclear talks, and Secretary General of the Austrian Foreign Ministry Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal respectively.
Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear program in return for the removal of sanctions on the country. However, former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement.
The talks on reviving the JCPOA began in April 2021 in the Austrian capital of Vienna but were suspended in March this year because of political differences between Tehran and Washington.
