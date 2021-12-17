Senate not to pass Biden's social spending bill, climate bill this year

-
ALSO READ
Biden announces Build Back Better Framework, $1.75tn social spending plan
Judge blocks Biden's bid to enforce vaccine mandate for federal contractors
Biden's approval rating lowest over handling inflation, Covid, gun violence
Biden promises help to Americans affected by weekend's deadly storms
White House to target bank mergers, financial data with competition order
-
US Senate Democrats are abandoning efforts to pass President Joe Biden's roughly $2 trillion social spending and climate bill this year, delivering a political blow to the White House, local media reported.
Citing two people familiar with the matter, a Bloomberg report said on Thursday that the delay risks solidifying the intra-party divide on the legislation, which many Democrats consider key heading into the 2022 midterm elections, reports Xinhua news agency.
Progressives and moderates have disagreed publicly on the size and scope of the package for months, although House Democrats were able to pass its version of the bill last month, the report said.
Passage of the bill in the Senate will require unanimous support from the Democratic caucus, but Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the key moderate Democratic senator, has yet to give his full public support.
Days of private talks between Manchin and Biden still have produced no truce, illustrating the widening gap between the moderate lawmaker and many in his party, according to The Washington Post.
Manchin has raised concerns for months that the $2 trillion package could add to higher inflation and debt.
"Make no mistake, we must get our fiscal house in order, and I am committed to making sure we are not spending beyond our means," Manchin said on Tuesday in a statement.
The US consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.8 per cent in November from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace in almost 40 years, according to the Labour Department.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU