China, Italy must push for progress in relations: Chinese foreign minister

and should build on the good momentum of their joint fight against the Covid-19 pandemic to push for new developments in their bilateral relations, visiting Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said.

The current European trip is the first overseas tour by a Chinese Foreign Minister since the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, and is the first stop, Wang said on Tuesday during a meeting with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio.

He said this arrangement shows the importance of China- relations in China's diplomacy, and the great value attaches to its ties with Europe, Xinhua news agency reported.

Noting that the pandemic is a common challenge facing all mankind, Wang said that solidarity and cooperation among all countries are the correct response.

In this regard, he added, and Italy are at the forefront in the world, setting an example for anti-pandemic cooperation.

Wang said his visit is a continuation of China-Italy solidarity in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and marks the beginning of bilateral efforts to deepen cooperation in the post-pandemic era.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Italy, Wang said, adding that the two countries should take advantage of the momentum and push for new progress in bilateral relations.

