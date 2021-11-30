JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Toyota's global output goes down 26% in Oct amid shortage of semiconductors
Business Standard

China may not invite United States politicians to Winter Olympics

Efforts to fight the pandemic ruled out large-scale invitations

Topics
China | Olympics | United States

Agencies 

People wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk past a display showing a countdown clock to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Photo: AP)
People wearing face masks walk past a display showing a countdown clock to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing (Photo: AP)

China has no plan to ask any US politicians to attend the Winter Olympics, according to the Communist Party-backed Global Times — a report that comes after President Joe Biden said he’s weighing a diplomatic boycott of the event.
.

Efforts to fight the pandemic ruled out large-scale invitations, the newspaper said Monday, citing a person close to preparation for the games that it did not identify.

Still, the Global Times indicated politics played a role in the decision not to ask American officials to come. “Without them messing things up, the Beijing Winter Olympics will be even more splendid,” the person was quoted as saying.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, November 30 2021. 00:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.