China refuses to deliver aircraft parts to Russia amid invasion of Ukraine

After the Russian aviation sector was hit by crippling Western sanctions for war against Ukraine, China refused to supply Russia with aircraft parts.
For the supply of aeroplane parts, Russia now plans to seek assistance from India, Turkey and other countries, reported Global Defense Corp.
Russia's air transport agency Rosaviatsiya was considering various alternatives for aircraft parts supply after China refused to supply aircraft parts amid sanctions, Russian news agency Interfax reported.
Rosaviatsia official Valery Kudinov was quoted by Interfax as saying, "We have tasked airlines with looking for a possible supplier of parts on their own. As far as I know, there is information that a request has been made to China, but China has refused to do it.
"We will be looking (for opportunities) in other countries. Perhaps, via our partners, Turkey, or via India. Every company will reach an agreement on its own while we (Rosaviatsiya) will merely help legalise these parts."
Most of the aircraft used by Russian airlines are manufactured by Boeing and Airbus. Earlier this month, Boeing and Airbus announced that they will stop aircraft spare parts supply to Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
Apart from these two, many other companies in the aviation sector have cut off their ties with the country, reported Global Defense Corp.
Recently, Russia's foreign ministry expressed its concerns over the safety of Russian passenger carriers. Earlier this week, Russian flag carrier Aeroflot temporarily suspended all its international flight services, excluding neighbouring Belarus.
Meanwhile, in retaliation to the mounting sanctions imposed on it by the West, Russia has now banned exports of aircraft and drones, among others, reported TASS.
