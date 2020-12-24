China regulators steps up pressure on Alibaba with anti-monopoly probe

-
Chinese regulators on Thursday announced an anti-monopoly investigation of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, stepping up official efforts to tighten control over China's fast-growing tech industries.
The market regulator said it was looking into Alibaba's policy of choose one of two, which requires its business partners to avoid dealing with competitors. The one-sentence statement gave no details of possible penalties or a timeline to announce a result.
Chinese leaders said earlier an economic priority in the coming year will be to step up anti-monopoly enforcement.
Regulators earlier forced the suspension of the stock market debut of Ant Group, an online finance platform spun off from Alibaba.
Alibaba Group is the world's biggest e-commerce company by total sales volume.
