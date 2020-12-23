US regulator modifies ban to allow Mahindra to sell new Roxor models

DETROIT (Reuters) - A U.S. regulator ruled on Wednesday that Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd's newer design for its Roxor off-road utility vehicle did not infringe upon the intellectual property rights of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's brand, six months after barring the sale of older models.

The Trade Commission (ITC) said the post-2020 model year Roxor did not violate the "trade dress" of FCA's Wrangler SUV, accepting an October recommendation of an administrative law judge that design changes made by Mahindra meant an earlier cease-and-desist order should not apply to newer models.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)