China's IT ministry targets 43 apps including Tencent's WeChat

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said on Wednesday it found 43 apps had harrassed users and ordered their parent to make rectifications.

The apps included Holdings Ltd's along with other apps from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and travel giant Trip.com.

