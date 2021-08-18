China's IT ministry targets 43 apps including Tencent's WeChat

-
-
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said on Wednesday it found 43 apps had harrassed users and ordered their parent companies to make rectifications.
The apps included Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat along with other apps from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and travel giant Trip.com.
(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh in Shanghai, Yingzhi Yang in Beijing; editing by Jason Neely)
