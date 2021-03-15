JUST IN
Joe Biden declines to call for Andrew Cuomo to resign, awaits probe
China's statistics bureau says economy still going through recovery process

China's economy is still in the process of recovery, spokeswoman for the National Bureau of Statistics Liu Aihua said on Monday

China | Chinese economy | Economic recovery

Reuters  |  BEIJING 

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economy is still in the process of recovery, spokeswoman for the National Bureau of Statistics Liu Aihua said on Monday.

Liu made the comments during a news briefing after the release of activity data for January and February which showed a further pickup in momentum.

 

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; writing by Se Young Lee)

First Published: Mon, March 15 2021. 09:00 IST

