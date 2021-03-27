China's Tencent reports 28% revenue growth in 2020 at $74 billion

-
ALSO READ
Chinese authorities summon technology firms over voice software security
Tencent's quarterly profit jumps 175%, above Wall Street forecast
Here are the key events behind China's investigation into Alibaba Group
China issues new anti-monopoly guidelines targeting tech giants
US-blacklisted China Telecom plans estimated $4 billion Shanghai listing
-
Chinese Internet giant Tencent has reported a 28 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue for 2020, raking in around 482 billion yuan (about $73.9 billion).
The company's net profit, calculated on a non-IFRS basis in order to reflect its core earnings by excluding certain one-time or non-cash items, that rose 30 per cent year on year to reach about 123 billion yuan during the period, according to its financial statement.
In the final quarter of 2020, its financial technology and business services brought in 38.5 billion yuan, nearly a third of the company's total revenue, registering a 29 per cent year-on-year increase, reports Xinhua.
Tencent for the first time disclosed consumption data for underage game players in its financial statement.
In the fourth quarter of last year, players under the age of 18 accounted for 6 per cent of the company's domestic online gaming gross receipts, with gamers under the age of 16 accounting for approximately 3.2 per cent of Tencent's total online gaming income in China.
--IANS
wh/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU