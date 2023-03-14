JUST IN
Business Standard

China to reopen its borders to tourists, resume all visas Wednesday

China will reopen its borders to tourists and resume issuing all visas on Wednesday after a three-year halt during the pandemic as it sought to boost its tourism and economy

Topics
China | air travellers

AP  |  Hong Kong 

Similar to 9/11, the fear of flying has also hit business travel the hardest and it is expected to return the last — and only after a revival of leisure travel.

China will reopen its borders to tourists and resume issuing all visas on Wednesday after a three-year halt during the pandemic as it sought to boost its tourism and economy.

China is one of the last major countries to reopen its borders to tourists. The announcement on Tuesday came after it declared a decisive victory over COVID-19 in February.

All types of visas will resume from Wednesday. Visa-free entry also will resume at destinations such as Hainan Island as well as for cruise ships entering Shanghai that had no visa requirement before COVID-19.

Visa-free entry will resume for foreigners from Hong Kong and Macao to enter Guangdong in southern China, and foreigners holding visas issued before March 28, 2020, that are still valid will be allowed to enter China.

The notice didn't specify whether vaccination certificates or negative COVID-19 tests would be required.

The move would further facilitate the exchange of Chinese and foreign personnel, according to the notice posted on the websites of numerous Chinese missions and embassies.

China had stuck to a harsh zero-COVID strategy involving sudden lockdowns and daily COVID-19 testing to try to stop the virus before abandoning most aspects of the policy in December amid growing opposition.

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 14:57 IST

