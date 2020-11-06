China to temporarily suspend entry of non-Chinese nationals from Bangladesh

-
-
China has announced to temporarily suspend the entry of non-Chinese nationals with valid Chinese visas or residency permits in Bangladesh due to the H5N1 virus that causes bird flu.
This information was shared in a Facebook post by the Chinese embassy in Dhaka on Thursday.
Entry of non-Chinese nationals travelling from Bangladesh suspended, holding visas or residence permits still valid at the time of this announcement.
Entry by holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected, said China authority.
The suspension is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of Covid-19, the embassy said.
The measures will be assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be announced accordingly.
Non-Chinese nationals currently in Bangladesh with visas issued after November 5 will not be affected.
Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at the Chinese Embassy.
--IANS
sumi/ksk/
