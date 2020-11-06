China to temporarily suspend entry of non-Chinese nationals from Bangladesh

China has announced to temporarily suspend the entry of non-Chinese nationals with valid Chinese visas or residency permits in due to the H5N1 virus that causes

This information was shared in a Facebook post by the Chinese embassy in Dhaka on Thursday.

Entry of non-Chinese nationals travelling from suspended, holding visas or residence permits still valid at the time of this announcement.

Entry by holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected, said China authority.

The suspension is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of Covid-19, the embassy said.

The measures will be assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be announced accordingly.

Non-Chinese nationals currently in with visas issued after November 5 will not be affected.

Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at the Chinese Embassy.

