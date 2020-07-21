China used Covid-19 distraction in attempt to seize Indian land: US

The US House of Representatives has unanimously passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), slamming China's aggression against India in the Galwan Valley and its growing territorial assertiveness in and around disputed areas like the South China Sea.

The NDAA amendment, moved by Congressman Steve Chabot along with Indian-American lawmaker Ami Bera and passed on Monday, said that India and China should work towards de-escalating the situation along the LAC.

China has used the distraction of to attempt to seize territory belonging to India, as well as to press its territorial claims in the South China Sea, it said.

“India is a critical, democratic partner in the Indo-Pacific,” Chabot said. “I am a strong supporter of our bilateral relationship, and I stand with India, and all our partners in the region, as they confront China’s hostile acts of aggression.”

The lawmakers said: “It is my hope that they scale back on their excessive weaponry and infrastructure at the LAC.”