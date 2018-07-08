JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Oil price: Trump should change his policy on Iran rather than blaming Opec
Business Standard

Chinese e-commerce apps like Club Factory, Shein, Romwe value India markets

Chinese e-commerce apps such as Club Factory, SHEIN, ROMWE and JollyChic focussed on the Middle East and India markets, according to a report

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

Online retailers, e-commerce
Online retailers, e-commerce

India is one of the main markets of focus for China's major cross-border e-commerce players due to high potential for economic growth, according to a report on Sunday.

Five of the top 10 best performing cross-border e-commerce Chinese apps in the first five months --- such as Club Factory, SHEIN, ROMWE and JollyChic - focussed on the Middle East and India markets, according to a report from app data provider App Annie.

According to the report, the Indian market enjoys a huge population and high potential for economic growth, thus attracting many e-commerce players to expand their presence, state-run Xinhua news agency said.

Smartphones are popular in Arab countries and local consumers have strong purchasing power. But the oil-rich countries lack textiles and other light sectors, offering cross-border e-commerce opportunities for products like apparel.

Alibaba's AliExpress tops the list, which mainly reviews the performances of third-party business-to-consumer e-commerce platforms targeting overseas consumers, it said.

The report also showed that South American markets pose rising growth potential while developed markets in Europe and the United States remain attractive to Chinese e-commerce players.
First Published: Sun, July 08 2018. 20:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements