Chinese military pressure on Taiwan threatens regional peace, stability: US

Expressing concern over Chinese military pressure on Taiwan, the United States has said that such intimidating tactics threaten regional peace and stability.
The United States notes with concern the pattern of ongoing PRC (Peoples Republic of China) attempts to intimidate its neighbours, including Taiwan, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Saturday.
In a statement, he urged Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure on Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan's democratically elected representatives.
We will stand with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values in the Indo-Pacific region -- and that includes deepening our ties with democratic Taiwan, Price said.
The US will continue to support a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues, consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people on Taiwan, he said, adding that the US maintains its longstanding commitments as outlined in the Three Communiqus, the Taiwan Relations Act, and the Six Assurances.
We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defence capability. Our commitment to Taiwan is rock-solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region, Price said.
