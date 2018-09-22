Chinese police arrest 21 for data theft at Alibaba's delivery arm: Report

Chinese police on Friday arrested 21 suspects in connection with the theft of customer information from Holding's logistics affiliate Network, state news agency reported.

More than 10 million pieces of client data - including usernames, phone numbers and parcel tracking numbers - were stolen from Cainiao, which provides to Alibaba's Taobao e-commerce platform, the report said.

The agency said that police in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, had been told by the logistics company in June that scanners used in its distribution stations had been infected with malware.

The security breach had now been fixed, told

In a statement, said it had detected a suspicious in some of the parcel scanners used by its logistics partners earlier this year and immediately reported the findings to the police and upgraded its systems.

It said a police investigation determined that none of the illegally obtained data had been shared with any third parties.

"Cainiao views protection of customer data as its highest priority and will continue its robust efforts to keep its platform secure," it added.