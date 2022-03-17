Chinese Y-8 spotter plane enters Taiwan's air defense identification zone

-
A Chinese Y-8 ELINT spotter plane entered southwest of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) during Wednesday (March 16), according to the Ministry of National Defense.
Shaanxi Y-8 ELINT spotter plane from China's People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) was spotted southwest of Taiwan's main island and was challenged by Air Force planes issuing radio warnings telling the Chinese plane to turn back immediately, reported Taiwan News.
The military also said it deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the activities of the PLAAF electronic intelligence aircraft.
The highest number of PLAAF aircraft intruding into Taiwan's ADIZ on a single day so far this year was recorded on January 23, when 39 Chinese planes were spotted.
That number was the highest since early October 2021, with a record of 56 planes being set on October 4, CNA reported.
A version of the Y-8 reportedly crashed into the South China Sea near Vietnam on March 1, according to a report confirmed by Taiwan's main intelligence agency, the National Security Bureau (NSB).
Media in Taiwan reported that following the alleged crash, no Y-8 planes appeared in the country's ADIZ from March 2 to March 7, reported Taiwan News.
