Ukrainian, Russian Presidents may hold talks in coming days: Report

Ukrainian President may hold talks with his Russian counterpart in the coming days, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency has reported, citing Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak.

"Obviously, the only way to end this war is direct talks between the two presidents, and this is what we are working on in the current talks," Podolyak, also a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the peace talks with Russia, was quoted as saying.

Work is underway to prepare the documents that could be signed during the meeting of the two leaders, the official was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The Ukrainian side has high hopes that ceasefire will be achieved in the near future, he added.

The fourth round of negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations started on Monday via video link and continued into Wednesday.

--IANS

int/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)