Climate change, Afghanistan dominate Modi's meeting with Italian PM

In their first in-person meeting, Prime Minister and his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi discussed the challenges posed by and the need for the community to work together, as well as the situation in

During the meeting on Friday, Modi highlighted the transformative climate actions undertaken by India, and the concerns of developing countries about climate financing commitments of the developed world.

The two leaders also exchanged views on recent global and regional developments, including in and the Indo-Pacific.

"They reiterated their desire for working closer together for furthering the India-EU multi-faceted cooperation," said a release from the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

On the bilateral side, the two leaders reviewed developments since the India-Italy Virtual Summit in November 2020 and expressed satisfaction at the progress in implementation of the 2020-2025 Action Plan adopted at the virtual summit that set strategic goals in the political, economic, S&T and cultural spheres to be achieved in the next five years.

The Prime Ministers also reiterated their commitment to further expanding trade and investment linkages between the two countries particularly in textiles, food processing, automotive and renewable energy sectors.

"To provide fresh impetus to the bilateral cooperation in renewables and clean energy, India and Italy issued a Joint Statement announcing a aStrategic Partnership on Energy Transition' and agreed to explore partnerships in areas such as large size green corridor projects, smart grids, energy storage solutions, gas transportation, integrated waste management (waste-to-wealth), development and deployment of green hydrogen and promotion of bio-fuels. India and Italy also signed a aStatement of Intent on Textiles Cooperation' during the meeting," the release said.

Earlier on Friday, Draghi offered a grand welcome to Modi amid military honours at the Palazzo Chigi courtyard.

