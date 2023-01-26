JUST IN
Card spending slows, hurting revenue growth amid inflation, says Mastercard
Business Standard

Cognizant announces new services agreement worth $1 bn with CoreLogic

Nasdaq-listed IT company Cognizant announced a new 10-year services agreement valued at about $1 billion with CoreLogic, a global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider

Topics
Cognizant | Deals | IT companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cognizant

Nasdaq-listed IT company Cognizant on Thursday announced a new 10-year services agreement valued at about USD 1 billion with CoreLogic, a global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider.

The deal deepens the scope of the current collaboration with a focus on delivering strong solutions and customer experience through digital transformation and operational excellence, Cognizant said in a statement.

"Cognizant and CoreLogic extend the decade-long relationship with USD 1 billion, ten-year services agreement," the statement added.

Since 2011, Cognizant has been a service delivery partner, offering capabilities in application development and support, analytical modelling and domain-centric business process services to CoreLogic and its customers, primarily in the US mortgage and real estate markets.

"Real estate, mortgage lifecycle, and insurance transactions depend on accurate, timely data and analytics. We are committed to helping CoreLogic provide this critical intelligence to clients while enhancing their user experience and further streamlining operating efficiency," Surya Gummadi, President of the Americas at Cognizant, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 22:03 IST

