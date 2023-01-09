Collective effort essential for achieving prosperity, says Nepal's PM

Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' said on Monday that collective effort was essential for achieving prosperity as he exuded confidence that the new parliament will be successful in meeting the expectations of the people.

Speaking at the first meeting of the House of Representatives after the November general elections, Prime Minister Prachanda also said that the parliament should be taken as an "examination centre" by the .

President Bidya Devi Bhandari had called the first session of the new Parliament on January 9.

Prachanda told the that the people had elected them on the condition that "we deliver good governance and prosperity, and to make it meaningful, parliament should be taken as an examination centre," My Republica newspaper reported.

He stated that all political parties should stand together to fulfill the common promises of good governance and prosperity made to the people during the elections.

He also made it clear that political parties have no choice but to proceed by addressing the expectations, complaints, interests and concerns of the people immediately.

Prime Minister Prachanda said that collective effort was essential for achieving prosperity and expressed his belief that the new parliament will be successful in meeting the expectations of the people.

He also expressed hope that they can search for solutions to the problems that have arisen in the country only by doing of action and not reaction.

The Prime Minister said that he considered the entry of new parties into the House of Representatives as a victory for democracy and civil liberties. He urged all the political parties to focus on the grand campaign of economic prosperity beyond emotions and excitement.

Prachanda, the 68-year-old CPN-Maoist Centre leader, was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time on December 26 last year after he dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with opposition leader K P Sharma Oli.

He was appointed as the prime minister as per Article 76 clause 2 of the Constitution with the support of 169 HoR members.

A prime minister appointed through such provision is required to seek a vote of confidence within 30 days of his or her appointment.

Prachanda needs 138 votes for a clear majority in the House. He has the support of seven parties, including Oli's Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist-Leninist (CPN-UML) and the newly-formed Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP).

He is likely to seek a vote of confidence on Tuesday. After the vote of confidence, the process of electing the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will get underway.

According to constitutional provisions, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker should be elected within 15 days of the first parliamentary meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)