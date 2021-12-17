Convicted ex-S Korean presidents likely to be excluded from New Year pardon

-
ALSO READ
Paroled Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee apologises for causing public concern
Samsung to expedite chip plant investments after chief's parole
Samsung's Lee visits US ahead of likely $17 bn chip plant decision: Reports
Widow of S Korean dictator Chun Doo-hwan issues apology over brutal rule
Australia, S Korea sign $680 mn defence deal as Morrison, Moon Jae-In meet
-
Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye, former South Korean Presidents currently in jail for corruption convictions, are likely to be excluded from an upcoming New Year's pardon, according to legal sources on Friday.
The Justice Ministry's amnesty review committee plans to hold a two-day meeting from December 20 to determine the beneficiaries of President Moon Jae-in's fifth special amnesty scheduled to be announced later this month, reports Yonhap News Agency.
The nine-member committee meeting will be chaired by Justice Minister Park Beom-kye.
The pardon is expected to be Moon's final presidential pardon before the end of his term in May 2022.
The latest amnesty is expected to focus on those convicted of livelihood-related crimes.
Major corruption-related offenses, such as bribery and embezzlement, will most likely be excluded.
Lee, Park and other convicted big-name politicians, such as former Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook, are also expected to be excluded, the sources said.
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who was convicted for bribery but is currently out on parole, is also likely to be excluded from the deliberation, they added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU