Coronavirus: Joe Biden says he will shut down America if experts said to

The US has had more than 5.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 175,000 deaths

AP  |  Washington 

Joe Biden
Biden made the comment in an interview with ABC.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he would do whatever was needed to keep the country safe amid the coronavirus pandemic even if that meant shutting down the country.

Biden made the comment in an interview with ABC. The interview airs Sunday night, but clips were provided Friday.

Biden says, I will be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus.

He adds that if scientists recommended shutting down the country, I would shut it down.

President Donald Trump is encouraging schools to reopen and people to get back to work. The U.S. has had more than 5.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 175,000 deaths.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 22 2020. 08:38 IST

