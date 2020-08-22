Coronavirus: Joe Biden says he will shut down America if experts said to

Democratic presidential nominee says he would do whatever was needed to keep the country safe amid the pandemic even if that meant shutting down the country.

Biden made the comment in an interview with ABC. The interview airs Sunday night, but clips were provided Friday.

Biden says, I will be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus.

He adds that if scientists recommended shutting down the country, I would shut it down.

President is encouraging schools to reopen and people to get back to work. The U.S. has had more than 5.5 million confirmed cases, with more than 175,000 deaths.

