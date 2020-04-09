Coronavirus outbreak has set back the number of air travellers by decades

The number of Americans getting on airplanes has sunk to a level not seen in more than 60 years as people prefer to stay in their homes to avoid catching or spreading The Transportation Security Administration screened less than 100,000 people on Tuesday, a drop of 95% from a year ago.

The official tally of 97,130 people who passed through TSA checkpoints includes some airline crew members and people who are still working at shops inside airport security perimeters.

The last time the nation averaged 97,000 passengers a day was in 1954, according to figures from trade group Airlines for America. It was the dawn of the jet age. The de Havilland Comet, the first commercial jetliner, was just a few years old, and Boeing was running test flights with the jet that would become the iconic 707.

As air travel became safer and more affordable, the passenger numbers grew nearly every year. There was no commercial air travel in the U.S. for several days after the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and people were slow to get back on planes in the following months. ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: RBI says virus to impact economy, Odisha extends lockdown

However, it could take longer this time. Polling firm Public Opinion Strategies said that fewer than half the Americans surveyed about 10 days ago say they will get on a plane within six months of the spread of the virus flattening.

TSA, which was created after the 9/11 attacks, has been chronicling the plunge in air traffic, posting numbers on how many people the officers screen each day.

On March 1, it was nearly 2.3 million almost the same as a year earlier. The one-way roller coaster ride a sheer downward turn began in the second week of March and slowed only in the last several days, when there wasn't much more room to drop.





ALSO READ: Big e-commerce meets small business: A balancing act for Amazon, Flipkart "The falloff is amazing to see," said Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst. "The good news is that it shows people are taking shelter-in-place orders seriously."

Some of the people who are still travelling are health care professionals on their way to pandemic hot spots such as New York, where they will help in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The nation's largest flight attendant union, which is worried about the safety of its members who are still flying, is demanding that the government ban all leisure travel. Representatives at several airlines said they don't know how many leisure travellers are left, since they don't routinely ask people why they are flying.

Airlines have drastically cut the number of flights to match demand and save cash, but even with far fewer flights, most seats are empty.

United Airlines says it is losing $100 million a day. Delta Air Lines says it is burning through $60 million a day. All the leading U.S. carriers have applied for federal grants to cover payroll costs through September and some are likely to seek federal loans or loan guarantees.

Even if they get taxpayer help, the airlines warn, they will be smaller on the other side of the pandemic. ALSO READ: Covid-19: Goa to resume tourism only when situation gets under control

The recovery in air travel whenever it occurs could depend on many factors including social-distancing rules and the state of the economy, which is staggering with 10 million people filing new claims for unemployment benefits in the last two weeks.

Air travel is much more affordable and accessible to the masses than it was in the 1960s. Still, both leisure and business travellers have above-average incomes.

"Theoretically, these consumers should be better-positioned financially to be able to travel again," Harteveldt said, "but we are seeing people at all income levels and all ages affected by job loss or reduction in hours or working for companies that have closed."