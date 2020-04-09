Covid-19: Goa to resume tourism only when situation gets under control

The industry can resume only after the is lifted and the situation is completely under control in the country, state Ports Minister Michael Lobo said.

Mass gatherings should be discouraged in the state for the next few months to contain the spread of the deadly viral infection, he told PTI on Wednesday.

Tourism is one of the major sources of revenue for the coastal state, which is popular for its picturesque beaches among both domestic and foreign tourists.

"Even after the is lifted, we cannot immediately think of opening our borders. We have to make sure the tourism industry resumes only after health protocols are followed," Lobo said.

Once the Goa government allows the tourism industry to resume, all those entering the state should be thoroughly checked at the airport, railway stations and all other entry points, the minister suggested.





"When they are certified as negative for coronavirus, only then they should be allowed to enter the state," he added.

The BJP MLA, who represents Calangute constituency in North Goa district, will be forwarding his suggestions to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on April 14.

Goa's key domestic markets for tourism include states like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karanataka and Kerala, which are also reeling under the impact of