Coronavirus outbreak: Tencent employees asked to work from home till Feb 21

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Death toll in China at 811, surpasses that of SARS
Coronavirus LIVE: Chinese doctor who first warned about virus outbreak dies
Coronavirus LIVE: India reports second patient; China death toll over 300
Coronavirus-hit girl better; report if you have returned from China: Govt
China rejects reports of higher fatalities as coronavirus toll rises to 636
-
Chinese gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd has asked its employees to continue working from home until Feb.21, extending the period from Feb.14 announced previously, to protect employees from the spread of the coronavirus, the company said on its official WeChat account on Sunday.
Catch Coronavirus LIVE updates here
China has blocked a plan by Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Technology Co Ltd to resume production in China from Monday, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday, amid concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus.
(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Winni Zhou; Editing by Richard Chang)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU