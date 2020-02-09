Coronavirus outbreak: Tencent employees asked to work from home till Feb 21

JUST IN
Reuters  |  Shanghai 

Coronavirus
Photo: Shutterstock

Chinese gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd has asked its employees to continue working from home until Feb.21, extending the period from Feb.14 announced previously, to protect employees from the spread of the coronavirus, the company said on its official WeChat account on Sunday.

China has blocked a plan by Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Technology Co Ltd to resume production in China from Monday, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday, amid concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Winni Zhou; Editing by Richard Chang)
First Published: Sun, February 09 2020. 09:44 IST

