Coronavirus spread: PM Modi calls up his Swedish counterpart, Oman sultan

Prime Minister and his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven on Tuesday agreed on the possibility of collaboration and data sharing between researchers and scientists of the two countries, a move which would contribute to the global efforts against Covid-19. Modi later spoke to the Sultan of Oman.



Modi and Lofven also discussed over telephone the novel pandemic and the steps being taken in their respective countries for controlling its health and economic impacts.





Exchanged thoughts with @SwedishPM Stefan Lofven about the COVID-19 pandemic and ways to fight it. We agreed to explore opportunities for supporting each other, including on research initiatives. https://t.co/8HLwBzWga4 — (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

The PM also spoke to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarikand and discussed ways to limit the impact of the virus. “Spoke to His Majesty Sultan of Oman about Covid-19 and how to limit its impact,” the prime minister tweeted.



Spoke to His Majesty Sultan of Oman about COVID-19 and how to limit its impact. Also expressed thanks for HM's personal attention to the well-being of the Indian community in Oman. — (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

Modi said he also expressed thanks to the Sultan for his personal attention to the well-being of the Indian community in Oman. An official statement said the two leaders discussed the health and economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the steps being taken by their countries.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 400 mn Indian workers may sink into poverty, says ILO

“They agreed that both countries would extend all possible support to each other in dealing with the crisis,” it said. The Sultan assured the PM of the safety and wellbeing of the Indian community in Oman in the present situation.



Suspend Central Vista project to save money: to PM



Congress President wrote to PM Narendra Modi, suggesting five measures to save money for the fight against Covid-19, including suspension of Central Vista beautification project and complete ban on media advertisements for two years. She also called for putting on hold foreign visits by the President, Vice president and Union ministers as well as chief ministers and bureaucrats, and slashing the government’s expenditure budget, other than salaries, pensions and central sector schemes, by 30 per cent.





LIVE: Congress Party Press Briefing by Shri @ashokgehlot51, Chief Minister Rajasthan andShri @rssurjewala. https://t.co/xOINJz9iEk — Congress (@INCIndia) April 7, 2020

This comes after Modi reached out to several opposition leaders, including Gandhi, on Monday and sought suggestions from them in fighting the fast-spreading



Later in the day, the News Broadcasters Association “strongly deplored” the suggestion of a ban on media ads, saying it was “highly demoralising” at a time when media personnel, without fearing for their lives, are doing their national duty by disseminating news on the pandemic.



Gandhi had said: “Impose a complete ban on media ads — television, print and online — by the government and PSUs for two years. The only exceptions should be advisories for Covid-19 or for issues relating to public health.”



Delhi CM: We will take over private hospitals if needed



Delhi Chief Minister announced on Tuesday a five-point action plan to contain the spread of in the national Capital and said 100,000 random rapid Covid-19 tests will be conducted in the city's hotspot areas.





ALSO READ: 100,000 random tests, '5 Ts': Kejriwal's plan to check coronavirus in Delhi

Addressing a press conference via video link, he said the Delhi government will take over private hospitals and 12,000 rooms of hotels in a phased manner if cases constantly rise and reach up to active 30,000 cases in the city.