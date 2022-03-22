Covid-19 cases spike in Germany after nation eases most restrictions

The seven-day Covid-19 incidence rate in has increased to 1,714 cases per 100,000 people after the country eased most of the pandemic-related restrictions, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said.

The number of daily infections decreased slightly to 92,314 compared to a week ago, Xinhua news agency quoted the RKI as saying on Monday.

has lifted all Covid-19 restrictions except the mandatory wearing of masks on public transportation and in care and nursing facilities.

Under the recently amended Infection Protection Act, Germany's federal states can introduce tighter restrictions for infection hotspots.

They can reintroduce rules on social distancing or proof of vaccination or recovery requirements.

According to the German Intensive Care Availability Register (DIVI), the number of Covid-19 patients requiring treatment in intensive care units increased by 75 to 2,347 on Monday.

The figure is still well below the record figures logged during the Delta variant wave.

The new Omicron subtype BA.2, which is even more contagious, already became predominant in last week, accounting for nearly two in three infections, the RKI said.

As of Tuesday morning, Germany's overall Covid caseload and death toll stood at 18,810,035 and 126,933, respectively.

--IANS

ksk/

