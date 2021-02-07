Covid-19, other concerns affected China's BRI projects in 2020: Report

-
ALSO READ
China set to test all 9 million people in Qingdao city for Covid-19
China's big banks brace for lagging coronavirus risks as bad loans rise
China's Covid-19 vax production capacity to reach 610 mn doses by 2020-end
China's Heilongjiang province reports 12 new confirmed Covid-19 cases
China Covid update: 180,000 people in Guangdong receive Covid-19 vaccine
-
About 15 Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects worth over USD 2.4 billion ran into trouble last year, according to a London-based think tank report.
The Overseas Development Institute (ODI) said in a report titled 'China navigates its Covid-19 recovery - outward investment appetite and implications for developing countries' that the overall figure could be higher of all the setbacks to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.
According to the report, China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation (Sinosure) was "greatly frustrated" by Zimbabwe's failure to pay a USD 10 million commitment fee for the Kunzvi Dam electricity project, contracted to Sinohydro. The report said the Zimbabwean government was understood to already owe a substantial debt to Sinosure.
Furthermore, the study tracked BRI projects between January and November last year and found several projects affected by delays due to COVID-19 as Myanmar and Nigeria closed their borders early on to contain the virus and Costa Rica likely as a result of mobility restrictions due to high numbers of infections.
SCMP further cited the report saying that other projects had failed to raise the necessary funding or backing.
"Political risks associated with large scale infrastructure projects are as much a risk for Chinese investors as others," said ODI director for global risks and resilience Rebecca Nadin, one of the report's authors, who also mentioned that some high-profile projects in Tanzania and Nigeria had stalled or been cancelled for more traditional reasons of political risk, such as corruption and unrest.
The study also found projects which were blocked on national security grounds or for geopolitical considerations in countries experiencing tense relations with China
One project was cancelled due to community protests in Kyrgyzstan, where perceptions of China and Chinese investments have tended to be negative, SCMP reported citing the study.
In Australia, the Foreign Investment Review Board blocked an investment by an Australian subsidiary of Baotou Iron and Steel Group, reportedly to 'safeguard the national interest'.
Yue Cao, senior research officer, global risks and resilience for ODI, said that the COVID-19 pandemic would have increased costs for projects which had achieved financial close or started implementation due to mobility restrictions and delays.
Megaprojects were at their lowest level since the inception of the BRI plan in 2020, the study found.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU