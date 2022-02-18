Covid-19 pandemic: Canada approves Novavax vaccine for adults

-
ALSO READ
Australia greenlights Novavax coronavirus vaccine, fifth in nation
India-US healthcare alliance in spotlight as DCGI approves 2 more vaccines
Novavax files for emergency use listing of Covid-19 vaccine with WHO
Novavax, SII get emergency use authorisation for Covid vaccine in Indonesia
Covid LIVE: Kerala sees 12,161 new cases, 155 fatalities in last 24 hrs
-
Canada approved the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 18 and over on Thursday, making it the fifth Covid-19 vaccine authorized in the country after AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.
Health Canada said in a news release the vaccine is 90 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 and 100 per cent effective at preventing severe disease, Xinhua news agency reported.
While additional confirmatory data is needed, preliminary and exploratory data shows that the vaccine, named "Nuvaxovid," does produce neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant, Health Canada said.
It is a protein-based vaccine that is administered as a two-dose regimen of 5 mcg per dose, 21 days apart, according to the news release.
Last year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the government secured a deal with Novavax to produce its vaccine here in Montreal, Canada once it gets approved for use in the country.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU