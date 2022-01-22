Covid-19: Singapore reports first Omicron-related death

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin
-
Singapore on Saturday reported its first Omicron-related death, a 92-year-old unvaccinated woman who caught the virus from a family member, according to a media report.
The woman, who had no known medical history, died on Jan 20, about 10 days after catching the virus from a family member, the Channel News Asia reported.
"Upon investigation, doctors have concluded that the death was due to COVID-19 infection, by the Omicron variant," the report said, quoting a health ministry statement.
The woman was unvaccinated and had no known medical history, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, Singapore on Friday reported 3,155 new COVID-19 infections, comprising 2,794 local infections and 361 imported ones, taking the nationwide tally to 307,813 since the start of the pandemic. One more person succumbed to the infection, pushing the death toll to 846.
On Friday, the government had said that Singapore is likely to see a significant wave of Covid-19 cases as the more infectious Omicron variant spreads through the community, which could strain its healthcare capacity.
Addressing a press conference, trade and industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force handling the pandemic, said about 70 per cent of daily cases are now of the Omicron variant, which has become the dominant strain in place of Delta.
This proportion could be even higher -- close to 90 per cent or more, he was quoted as saying by The Straits Times newspaper.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU