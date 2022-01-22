World Economic Forum's annual meeting rescheduled to May 22-26

-
-
The World Economic Forum (WEF) announced that it will hold its 2022 annual meeting from May 22 to 26 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.
"Under the theme, 'working Together, restoring Trust', the Annual Meeting 2022 will be the first global in-person leadership event since the start of the pandemic," the WEF said in a statement published on its website.
The meeting will offer world leaders an opportunity to take stock of the state of the world and shape partnerships and policies for the crucial period ahead, the WEF said.
Topics on the agenda will include the pandemic recovery, tackling climate change, building a better future for work, accelerating stakeholder capitalism, and harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it said.
The WEF will continue to communicate closely with the Swiss government on the public health situation in Switzerland.
"The meeting will take place as long as all necessary conditions are in place to guarantee the health and safety of its participants and the host community," it added.
"We need to establish the atmosphere of trust that is truly needed to accelerate collaborative action and to address the multiple challenges we face," said Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF.
Due to the Omicron Covid variantoutbreak, the WEF deferred its 2022 annual meeting, which was originally scheduled for January 17-21.
--IANS
ksk/
