Covid-19: Trump signs $2-trn rescue package, largest-ever US stimulus bill

US President has signed into law the historic $2 trillion rescue package, setting in motion a desperately needed financial relief for millions of Americans and secure the country's ravaged by the pandemic that has killed over 1,700 and infected more than 100,000 people across the nation.

Trump signed the bill on Friday just hours after the House passed it in a bipartisan vote.

The far-reaching legislation is the largest emergency aid package in US historyand promises to deliver a tidal wave of cash to individual Americans, businesses and health care facilities all reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Help is on the way," Trump assured his countrymen as he signed the bill in the Oval Office at the White House. The Senate and the House of Representatives earlier passed the Bill.

"We got hit by the invisible enemy and we got hit hard," he said, adding the would come roaring back. "I think we are going to have a tremendous rebound," he said.

The legislation among other things gives $3,400 for most of the American families of four, and billions of dollars' worth of financial assistance to small and medium businesses, and big corporations like Boeing.

"This is a very important day. I've signed the single biggest economic relief package in the American history and, I must say, any other package by the way. It is twice as large as any relief every signed," the President said.

The magnitude of the package can be seen in the context that India, one of the top five economies of the world, is estimated at $3 trillion.

"I never signed anything with a T on it," Trump said.

"I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first," he said.

The first stimulus check is likely to be sent to the Americans in the first week of April.

More than half of the country's 330 million population is now confined in their homes. Major Disaster Declaration has been announced in over a dozen states and a national emergency has been declared.

A record three million people have applied for unemployment, the entire travel and tourism industry have come to a standstill and companies have stopped their operations and only essential services are running in the US. The is now the hotspot of the in the world, where according to Worldometer, 104,256 confirmed cases of the contagion have been recorded. a total of 1704 people have died and 2,463 people are in critical condition.