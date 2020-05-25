Covid-19 crisis: WHO pauses trial of hydroxychloroquine on safety concerns

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Total 8 vaccine candidates are in clinical trial stage, says WHO
Covid-19: Trump accuses WHO of being 'China-centric', puts hold on funding
WHO became China's puppet, will take a decision soon: US President Trump
Covid-19: China is on 'massive disinformation' campaign, says Trump
Cybercrimes in the time of Covid-19: Scamsters taking advantage of pandemic
-
The World Health Organization has suspended testing the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.
Hydroxycholoroquine has been touted by Donald Trump and others as a possible treatment for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The U.S. President has said he was taking the drug to help prevent infection.
“The executive group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the Solidarity trial while the safety data is reviewed by the data safety monitoring board,” Tedros told an online briefing.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi issues travel guidelines, advises Aarogya Setu app
He said the other arms of the trial - a major international initiative to hold clinical tests of potential treatments for the virus - were continuing.
The WHO has previously recommended against using hydroxychloroquine to treat or prevent coronavirus infections, except as part of clinical trials.
Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the WHO emergencies programme, said the decision to suspend trials of hydroxychloroquine had been taken out of “an abundance of caution”.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU