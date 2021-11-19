CPEC provides opportunities for Pak to strengthen economy, says expert

-
ALSO READ
China's Belt and Road plans lose momentum amid opposition: Study
Afghanistan: China in talks with Taliban to expand CPEC to Kabul
Afghan leaders arrive in Pakistan after Taliban captures Kabul
Afghanistan's fall spells trouble for China's Belt and Road Initiative
China's BRI left several countries saddled with 'hidden debts': report
-
The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been providing multifaceted opportunities for Pakistan to further enhance regional connectivity and the national economy, a Pakistani expert has said.
To exploit the full potential of CPEC, Pakistan will have to build reliable and efficient avenues of connectivity on the principle of win-win cooperation, as with every step of industrialization and rapid economic growth the need for connectivity multiplies, Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman of Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development, said at a seminar on CPEC.
"There is no second opinion that CPEC is going well and contributing to the economic growth and development of Pakistan. The recently held 10th Joint Cooperation Committee meeting between China and Pakistan has given a new impetus to the work and cooperation in the fields of industry, renewable energy and transportation. The connectivity is observing a new vigor," he added.
Khan said Pakistan can learn from the experience of leading economies of the world, especially from China, how connectivity helped these countries grow exponentially, Xinhua news agency reported.
Being part of CPEC, which is a flagship project of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, Pakistan can benefit from the experience of China, he said, adding that "Pakistan can work on connectivity strategy and tag it with industrial development and modernization of economy under CPEC."
The expert also highlighted the need of devising a connectivity policy, which can help Pakistan and partner countries boost trade and attract foreign direct investment and place them at the prime place in the global supply chain.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU