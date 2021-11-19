Crypto bidders miss out as rare copy of US constitution sells for $43 mn

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
India is by far the fastest-growing crypto mkt: Vincent Lau, Huobi Global
-
A crowd-funded bid by cryptocurrency enthusiasts to buy a rare copy of the U.S. constitution fell short on Thursday, after the document sold to another buyer for $43.2 million, a record price for a printed text, according to auction house Sotheby's.
The identity of the winning bidder was not immediately clear, nor was it clear why the cryptocurrency group, called "ConstitutionDAO" was outbid at that price, as their crowd-funding page https://juicebox.money/#/p/constitutiondao had amassed more than $47 million.
"Community: We did not win the bid," ConstitutionDAO said on Twitter, promising its 17,437 contributors a refund minus transaction fees. Sotheby's said it was the largest crowd-funding initiative ever.
The extremely rare official first-edition printed copy of the U.S. Constitution, which was adopted by America's founding fathers in Philadelphia in 1787, had been estimated by Sotheby's to be worth $15 million to $20 million.
It last sold for $165,000 in 1988, when it was acquired by the late S. Howard Goldman, a New York real estate developer and collector of American autographs, documents and manuscripts.
The winning bid was $41 million and the final price of $43.2 million includes overheads and other costs, Sotheby's said.
Sale proceeds will benefit a charitable foundation in the name of his wife, Dorothy Tapper Goldman, to further the public's understanding of democracy, according to Sotheby's.
The ConstitutionDAO website https://www.constitutiondao.com had said contributors would become members of the Decentralised Autonomous Organisation, or DAO, but would not themselves have had a stake in the document.
A DAO is a kind of online community that uses blockchain technology to allow members to suggest and vote on decisions about how it is run.
More than $47 million, or 11,600 of the cryptocurrency ether, had been paid into the project, according to the crowdfunding website Juicebox.
"While we @ConstitutionDAO lost the battle, the past seven days showed what a group of internet friends, memes, and a vision can achieve - bidding neck to neck at the most elite art house of the land," Alice Ma, one of the people behind the project, said on Twitter.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; additional reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, California, and Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by Alden Bentley, Diane Craft and Gerry Doyle)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU