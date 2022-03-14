JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Oman to take 35 state-owned companies public in five years
Business Standard

Cyberattack hits Toyota supplier Denso in potential disruption

Denso "promptly responded" to an unauthorised access to its networks in Germany on Thursday

Topics
ransomware | Toyota Motor | Cyber Attack

Bloomberg 

Toyota

Denso, a top Toyota Motor supplier, was targeted by a ransomeware attack last week, the auto parts maker said, the latest in a series of potential disruptions for the world’s biggest carmaker.

Denso “promptly responded” to an unauthorised access to its networks in Germany on Thursday.

At the moment Denso’s operations are not being impacted by the attack.The incident marks the second recent cyberattack against a Toyota supplier.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, March 14 2022. 01:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.