Danish shipping giant Maersk suspends operations in Russia

The Danish shipping giant decided to temporarily curtail operations in Russia, saying it is "deeply concerned by how the crisis keeps escalating in "

"As the stability and safety of our operations is already being directly and indirectly impacted by sanctions, new bookings to and from will be temporarily suspended, with the exception of foodstuffs, medical and humanitarian supplies," the company said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

will keep monitoring the situation, and will keep the "customers informed during today and the coming days as we progress on the planning," said the statement.

--IANS

int/sks/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)