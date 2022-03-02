EU leader says conflict must end before discussion for Ukraine accession

-
ALSO READ
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrence on alert amid tensions with West
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
LIVE: 'Enough is enough,' says United Nations chief on Ukraine crisis
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: US forces won't engage in a conflict, says Biden
-
Conflict should end before Ukraine's application to join the European Union (EU) is discussed, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said here.
"Today, the European Union and Ukraine are already closer than ever before. There is still a long path ahead. We have to end this war. And we should talk about the next steps," von der Leyen said while addressing the European Parliament plenary on Tuesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday signed an official appeal for the EU, asking for an accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure, Xinhua news agency reported.
During the plenary on Tuesday, Zelensky, who was invited to make a speech from Kiev via video link, expressed his gratitude that the EU countries were unified in supporting Ukraine but regretted that it came after a high price was paid.
European Council President Charles Michel responded by pledging to look at the "symbolic, political and legitimate request" seriously, while admitting the process will be difficult.
Members of the European Parliament on Tuesday adopted a resolution that called on the EU institutions to work toward granting Ukraine EU candidate status, and stated that such procedure should be in line with proper EU terms.
The resolution was approved by 637 votes in favour, 13 against with 26 abstentions.
--IANS
int/sks/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU