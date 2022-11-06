Deadlock deepens over filing of FIR over attack on Imran Khan

-
A deadlock over filing an FIR in connection with an assassination attempt on Imran Khan has deepened when the former premier's party raised questions over alleged police reluctance to register their complaint, while the police denied having received any application, according to a media report on Sunday.
Khan, 70, suffered a bullet injury in the right leg on Thursday when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government.
First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 14:47 IST
