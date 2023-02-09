JUST IN
Pakistani Taliban refutes former Pak PM Imran Khan's assassination claims

The outlawed Pakistani Taliban has refuted former prime minister Imran Khan's claim that the outfit's militants from South Waziristan province were hatching a plot to assassinate him

Topics
Imran Khan | Pakistan  | Terrorsim

Press Trust of India  |  Peshawar 

Imran Khan
Imran Khan (Photo: Reuters)

The outlawed Pakistani Taliban has refuted former prime minister Imran Khan's claim that the outfit's militants from South Waziristan province were hatching a plot to assassinate him.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) asserted that it was waging a war against Pakistan's security forces and intelligence agencies and was not against any political personality.

We have received information that the head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in a meeting with the party's provincial spokespersons claimed an assassination attempt was being planned by the TTP, and South Waziristan residents have been tasked with executing the task, the Dawn newspaper reported, quoting a TTP statement on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 18:57 IST

