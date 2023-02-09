Pakistani Taliban refutes former Pak PM Imran Khan's assassination claims

-
ALSO READ
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan blames govt, spy agency for shooting
Imran Khan found guilty of corrupt practices by Pak EC; disqualified
Four individuals want me assassinated, alleges former Pak PM Imran Khan
Imran Khan the demolisher
Assassination attempt on Imran a lone-wolf attack; no conspiracy: Pak media
-
The outlawed Pakistani Taliban has refuted former prime minister Imran Khan's claim that the outfit's militants from South Waziristan province were hatching a plot to assassinate him.
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) asserted that it was waging a war against Pakistan's security forces and intelligence agencies and was not against any political personality.
We have received information that the head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in a meeting with the party's provincial spokespersons claimed an assassination attempt was being planned by the TTP, and South Waziristan residents have been tasked with executing the task, the Dawn newspaper reported, quoting a TTP statement on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 18:57 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU