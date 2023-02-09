Pakistani Taliban refutes former Pak PM Imran Khan's assassination claims

The outlawed Pakistani has refuted former prime minister Imran Khan's claim that the outfit's militants from South Waziristan province were hatching a plot to assassinate him.

The Tehreek-e- (TTP) asserted that it was waging a war against Pakistan's security forces and intelligence agencies and was not against any political personality.

We have received information that the head of Tehreek-e-Insaf in a meeting with the party's provincial spokespersons claimed an assassination attempt was being planned by the TTP, and South Waziristan residents have been tasked with executing the task, the Dawn newspaper reported, quoting a TTP statement on Wednesday.

