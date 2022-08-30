Death toll from Pakistan floods climbs to 1,136, over 33 mn people affected

-
ALSO READ
Army, NDRF and SDRF carry out rescue ops in flood-hit Assam's Cachar
Assam floods: 9 die in last 24 hours, CM Sarma holds review meeting
Death toll from rains, floods in Pakistan rises to 903; thousands displaced
Pakistan floods death toll crosses 1,000-mark as rainfall continues
Pak death toll from rains, flood reaches 320; PM visits Balochistan
-
The death toll from floods has crossed 1,100 in Pakistan and over 33 million -- one in every seven Pakistanis -- have been affected.
At least 1,136 people have died while 1,634 have been injured since June 14 from the rains and floods, said National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a statement.
It further said that 28 people had died in the previous 24 hours, and authorities were still trying to reach cut-off villages in the mountainous north.
The NDMA said more than two million acres of cultivated crops have been wiped out, 3,457 kilometres (about 2,200 miles) of roads destroyed, and 157 bridges washed away.
Looking at the situation, the Pakistan coalition government, on Monday, approved the establishment of the National Flood Response and Coordination Center to provide an institutional response to the flood calamity.
"The centre will serve as a bridge between disaster management authorities, donors and government institutions," PM Shehbaz announced on his Twitter handle.
He further added that the centre will collect and analyse the latest information and pass it on to the relevant government agencies. It will also oversee rescue and relief work including restoration of infrastructure.
Pakistan is grappling with its worst natural disaster in over a decade. The floods have affected the lives of millions of people after which the Pakistan governmnet declared a "national emergency".
The NDMA's latest sitrep shows that 5,773,063 people have been affected by the floods. However, it clarified that the data in today's sitrep was based on confirmed figures but its estimates showed that more than 33 million of the population has been affected by the floods. The authority shared that 51,275 have been rescued while 498,442 have been moved to relief camps.
The NDMA shared that Pakistan's 30-year average showed that the country has received 134mm of rain and this year it received 388.7mm of rain. 190.07 per cent more than the average.
As of 25 August, Pakistan has experienced 375.4 mm of rainfall - 2.87 times higher than the national 30-year average of 130.8 mm. These rains have primarily fallen on Balochistan, Sindh and parts of Punjab, with Balochistan receiving five times its average 30-year rainfall and Sindh receiving 5.7 times its 30-year average, the statement reads.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU