Death toll from Turkey's earthquake rises to 35, says Health Minister

-
ALSO READ
Turkey experiences 2nd peak of coronavirus pandemic, says health minister
Greece finalises plan to build wall on border with Turkey to block migrants
Over 40,000 Turkish health professionals test coronavirus positive
WHO calls on Turkey to follow its Covid-19 data reporting guides
NATO Secretary-General says Greece, Turkey agree to cancel war games
-
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the death toll in the strong earthquake that hit Turkey's western province of Izmir has increased to 35.
Speaking to reporters in Izmir on Saturday, Koca said 243 people are under treatment in the hospitals, while eight others in intensive care units, three of whom are in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.
Koca said earlier that at least 885 people were wounded in the tremor, which struck the Aegean Sea off the Seferihisar district on Friday.
The minister also urged citizens in the disaster areas to strictly follow the coronavirus-related rules to reduce the infection risk.
Meanwhile, rescue teams saved a mother and her three children from rubble 23 hours after the earthquake.
Another citizen was rescued from the debris of an apartment building 26 hours after the quake, according to press reports.
Rescue operations are continuing nonstop to reach more survivors trapped in the ruins.
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU