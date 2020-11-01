Death toll from Turkey's earthquake rises to 35, says Health Minister

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the death toll in the strong that hit Turkey's western province of Izmir has increased to 35.

Speaking to reporters in Izmir on Saturday, Koca said 243 people are under treatment in the hospitals, while eight in intensive care units, three of whom are in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

Koca said earlier that at least 885 people were wounded in the tremor, which struck the Aegean Sea off the Seferihisar district on Friday.

The minister also urged citizens in the disaster areas to strictly follow the coronavirus-related rules to reduce the infection risk.

Meanwhile, rescue teams saved a mother and her three children from rubble 23 hours after the

Another citizen was rescued from the debris of an apartment building 26 hours after the quake, according to press reports.

Rescue operations are continuing nonstop to reach more survivors trapped in the ruins.

