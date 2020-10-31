Huge crowd joins LGBT Pride event in Taiwan, where Covid-19 is at bay

A huge and festive crowd marched in Taiwan's capital on Saturday in an annual Pride event.

Turnout was down from last year, but organizers said it still topped 100,000 on a mostly sunny day in Taipei. Many participants did not wear protective masks, but did, some in rainbow colours.

While many Pride events elsewhere moved online this year because of COVID-19, has largely kept the pandemic at bay.

The self-governing island of 24 million people has recorded 555 cases of the and has not had a locally spread case in more than 200 days.

While the rest of the world is stuck in the pandemic, we can still organize such a massive event," said Zoe Tsao, who works in digital marketing."



This, I think, is great and very precious. travel restrictions did reduce the number of participants coming from abroad this year.

became the first and only place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage last year. Two lesbian couples tied the knot in a mass wedding held by Taiwan's military on Friday. The mass wedding with 188 couples was the first time same-sex couples have been wed and celebrated at a military ceremony.

