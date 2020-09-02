JUST IN
Business Standard

Turkey experiences 2nd peak of coronavirus pandemic, says health minister

Turkey is currently experiencing the second peak of the first wave of the Covid-10 pandemic, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

IANS  |  Ankara 

Photo: Shutterstock
The number of confirmed cases again started increasing in the country after the Eid-al-Adha holiday last month, Xinhua news agency quoted Koca as saying in an interview on Tuesday.

Another reason for the surge in infections is weddings, the Minister said, noting that the most serious spike was seen in the capital Ankara.

On Tuesday, the country reported 1,572 new Covid-19 cases, which took the total number of infections in the country to 271,70.

Meanwhile, 47 people died in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 6,417.

Turkey reported the first Covid-19 case on March 11.

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 10:51 IST

