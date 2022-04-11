Death toll in Ukraine train station attack rises to 57, 109 injured

-
ALSO READ
North Korea fires suspected missile into sea, says neighbours' militaries
Ukrainians in US prep to help as country says will take in 100,000 refugees
Ukraine: Russian missile kills 30 civilians at train station
Japan's top envoy brings back 20 displaced Ukrainians from Poland
Ukraine crisis: Russian missile strike near NATO's Poland stirs anxiety
-
The number of civilians killed in the Russian missile strike on a train station in Ukraine's Kramatorsk has increased to 57, with 109 people injured, a top official announced.
Addressing the media on Sunday, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the military head in Donetsk region where Kramatorsk is located, confirmed the new toll and said that "people with light injuries were sent home. All the seriously wounded are already in a safe region, and necessary assistance is being provided", Ukrayinska Pravda reported.
On April 8, Russian troops from the occupied territories in the Luhansk region deployed a Tochka-U system to carry out the cluster shelling on the Kramatorsk railway station, where some 4,000 people were awaiting to be evacuated.
The victims included five children.
Russia has denied accusations that it was responsible.
Instead it suggested that the missiles were Ukraine's.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU