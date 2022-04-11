EAM Jaishankar to meet US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
India, US to look for ways to resolve market access, trade issues
USTR Katherine Tai India visit: Trade policy forum, Indo-Pacific on agenda
Washington wants 'mutually beneficial' relationship with South Korea: USTR
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to visit India in November
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal meets US trade representative Katherine Tai
-
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai on Tuesday.
"Ambassador Tai will meet with India's Minister of External Affairs Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. This meeting is closed press," US Trade Representative said in a statement on Sunday.
As per the statement, Ambassador Tai will also meet with Germany's State Secretary for International and EU Affairs and G7/G20 Sherpa Dr Jorg Kukies.
She later will meet with Austria's Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs Margarete Schrambock and Minister for Labor Martin Kocher, as per the US Trade Representative.
India and the US are set to hold the 2+2 dialogue between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and their respective American counterparts on Sunday.
In November last year, USTR Katherine Tai paid his first visit to India for two days after she assumed office in March last year and hold discussions with officials on enhancing trade and economic ties between the two countries. She was accompanied by Deputy US Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi.
During the twelfth ministerial-level meeting of the India-United States Trade Policy Forum (TPF) in New Delhi, the US had marked its support to India's ambitious goal of reaching 20 per cent ethanol blending country in the next five year and expressed an interest in supplying ethanol to India for fuel purposes.
"The United States noted its support for India's ambitious goal of reaching 20 percent ethanol blending with petrol by 2025 and expressed an interest in supplying ethanol to India for fuel purposes," a joint statement from the countries informed.
This had come as Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative had co-chaired the TPF meeting.
The Ministers had also agreed to explore ways for enhancing collaboration for the implementation of their respective ethanol blending programs.
In June 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the report of the expert committee on the roadmap for Ethanol Blending in India by 2025.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU